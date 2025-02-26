Denali Advisors LLC Has $2.76 Million Stake in Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR)

Denali Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR – Free Report) by 49.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,113 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,985 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in Victory Capital were worth $2,757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 113.2% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,980,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051,459 shares during the period. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors bought a new position in shares of Victory Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $17,755,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 976,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,899,000 after purchasing an additional 166,265 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 599.7% during the 4th quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 173,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,361,000 after purchasing an additional 148,756 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Victory Capital during the 3rd quarter worth about $7,755,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Victory Capital alerts:

Victory Capital Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VCTR opened at $63.14 on Wednesday. Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.69 and a 52 week high of $73.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of 14.45, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $65.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.51.

Victory Capital Increases Dividend

Victory Capital ( NASDAQ:VCTR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.07. Victory Capital had a net margin of 32.33% and a return on equity of 31.08%. Analysts forecast that Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is an increase from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Victory Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.02%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Victory Capital from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Victory Capital from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Victory Capital from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Victory Capital from $61.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (up from $57.00) on shares of Victory Capital in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.33.

View Our Latest Analysis on Victory Capital

Victory Capital Profile

(Free Report)

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company in the United States and internationally. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, fund distribution, and other management services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Victory Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victory Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.