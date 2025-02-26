Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) Issues Q1 2025 Earnings Guidance

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.120-0.150 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.140. The company issued revenue guidance of $67.9 million-$68.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $71.3 million. Chatham Lodging Trust also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 1.010-1.110 EPS.
Chatham Lodging Trust Stock Performance
NYSE CLDT opened at $8.10 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.68. Chatham Lodging Trust has a 12-month low of $7.60 and a 12-month high of $10.54. The company has a market cap of $395.93 million, a P/E ratio of -35.19 and a beta of 1.80.
Chatham Lodging Trust Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Chatham Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -121.74%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Chatham Lodging Trust Company Profile
Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. The company owns 39 hotels totaling 5,915 rooms/suites in 16 states and the District of Columbia.
