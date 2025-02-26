DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) Raised to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report issued on Wednesday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage currently has a $18.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $14.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 39.53% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on DLO. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of DLocal from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of DLocal from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of DLocal from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DLocal has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.31.

Shares of NASDAQ DLO opened at $12.90 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.22 and its 200 day moving average is $10.32. DLocal has a 1-year low of $6.57 and a 1-year high of $18.27. The stock has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DLO. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of DLocal by 398.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,797 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management grew its position in shares of DLocal by 265,600.0% in the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 2,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,656 shares during the period. Parvin Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DLocal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in DLocal in the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in DLocal during the 3rd quarter valued at about $109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

DLocal Limited operates a payment processing platform worldwide. The company offers pay-in solution which the business and get paid for their products and services through various payment methods, including international and local cards, online bank transfers and direct debit, cash, and alternative payment methods.

