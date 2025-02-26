Denali Advisors LLC Sells 200 Shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR)

Denali Advisors LLC decreased its position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR – Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,602 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alpha Metallurgical Resources were worth $4,723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMR. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 127.7% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 312 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 58.7% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 473 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Alpha Metallurgical Resources

In related news, Director Kenneth S. Courtis sold 10,621 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.73, for a total value of $2,429,341.33. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 603,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,002,415.66. This represents a 1.73 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 16.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Price Performance

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shares of NYSE:AMR opened at $150.39 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $188.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $212.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.43. Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $148.09 and a 1-year high of $452.00.

Separately, Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in a report on Monday, November 4th.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Profile

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc, a mining company, produces, processes, and sells met and thermal coal in Virginia and West Virginia. The company offers metallurgical coal products. It operates twenty-two active mines and nine coal preparation and load-out facilities. The company was formerly known as Contura Energy, Inc and changed its name to Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc in February 2021.

