Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) Trading Up 8.8% Following Earnings Beat

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC – Get Free Report) shares traded up 8.8% during trading on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $2.65 and last traded at $2.67. 599,430 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 1,078,663 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.45.

The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.31. The business had revenue of $379.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $370.97 million. Diversified Healthcare Trust had a negative net margin of 26.09% and a negative return on equity of 17.55%.

Get Diversified Healthcare Trust alerts:

Diversified Healthcare Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 27th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 27th. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2.48%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th.

View Our Latest Research Report on Diversified Healthcare Trust

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. RPO LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.98% of the company’s stock.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Trading Up 8.4 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $640.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a quick ratio of 11.57, a current ratio of 11.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

About Diversified Healthcare Trust

(Get Free Report)

Diversified Healthcare Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership of senior living communities, medical office buildings, and wellness centers. It operates through the following segments: Office Portfolio, Senior Housing Operating Portfolio (SHOP), and Non-Segment. The Office Portfolio segment consists of medical office properties leased to medical providers and other medical related businesses, as well as life science properties leased to biotech laboratories and other similar tenants.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Diversified Healthcare Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diversified Healthcare Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.