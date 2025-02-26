Barrick Gold Co. (TSE:ABX) Director Dennis Mark Bristow Acquires 230,872 Shares

Barrick Gold Co. (TSE:ABX – Get Free Report) (NYSE:ABX) Director Dennis Mark Bristow purchased 230,872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$25.71 per share, for a total transaction of C$5,936,042.34.

Barrick Gold Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of TSE:ABX traded up C$0.56 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$26.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,396,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,176,107. The stock has a market capitalization of C$32.12 billion, a PE ratio of 19.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$23.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$25.27. Barrick Gold Co. has a 12 month low of C$19.37 and a 12 month high of C$29.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.83.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ABX shares. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$36.00 target price on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from C$33.50 to C$32.00 in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Barrick Gold to C$19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Cibc World Mkts lowered shares of Barrick Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$30.73.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corp is one of the world’s largest gold producers, operating mines in North America, South America, Australia, and Africa. The company segments consist of nine gold mines namely Carlin, Cortez, Turquoise Ridge, Pueblo Viejo, Loulo-Gounkoto, Kibali, Veladero, North Mara, and Bulyanhulu. It generates maximum revenue from the Carlin mine segment.

