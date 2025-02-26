Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) COO Sells $26,780.60 in Stock

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Free Report) COO Rodriguez Carlos Robert Aguiar sold 5,170 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.18, for a total transaction of $26,780.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 137,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $710,582.04. The trade was a 3.63 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Hecla Mining Stock Performance

Shares of HL traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.26. 9,950,409 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,586,852. Hecla Mining has a fifty-two week low of $3.41 and a fifty-two week high of $7.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.12 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Get Hecla Mining alerts:

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $249.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.21 million. Hecla Mining had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 3.10%. On average, equities analysts expect that Hecla Mining will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Hecla Mining Cuts Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 24th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.0038 per share. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. Hecla Mining’s payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning raised its position in Hecla Mining by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 114,721 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 10,404 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 15,435 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 4,215 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Hecla Mining by 21.7% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,714 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,982 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hecla Mining during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $871,000. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its stake in Hecla Mining by 8.7% in the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 37,919 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 3,037 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HL has been the subject of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.50 target price on shares of Hecla Mining in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Roth Mkm reduced their price objective on shares of Hecla Mining from $6.60 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. National Bank Financial lowered Hecla Mining from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. StockNews.com raised Hecla Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 17th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Hecla Mining from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on HL

Hecla Mining Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides precious and base metal properties in the United States, Canada, Japan, Korea, and China. The company mines for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates, as well as carbon material containing silver and gold for custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and doré containing silver and gold.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hecla Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hecla Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.