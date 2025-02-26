Insider Selling: Artivion, Inc. (NYSE:AORT) SVP Sells 5,335 Shares of Stock

Artivion, Inc. (NYSE:AORT – Get Free Report) SVP Jean F. Holloway sold 5,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.31, for a total value of $145,698.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 149,799 shares in the company, valued at $4,091,010.69. This trade represents a 3.44 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

AORT traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.34. 295,834 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 385,115. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,268.25 and a beta of 1.75. Artivion, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.38 and a 52-week high of $32.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Artivion (NYSE:AORT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.51). The business had revenue of $97.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.82 million. Artivion had a positive return on equity of 5.15% and a negative net margin of 0.22%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Artivion, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Artivion by 182.1% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 28,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after buying an additional 18,486 shares during the period. RiverPark Advisors LLC boosted its position in Artivion by 151.6% in the third quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 5,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 3,246 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Artivion by 2,481,700.0% during the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 24,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after buying an additional 24,817 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Artivion by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 10,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Artivion by 28.1% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 4,295 shares during the period. 86.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AORT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Artivion from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Artivion from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Artivion in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Artivion from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.40.

Artivion, Inc manufactures, processes, and distributes medical devices and implantable human tissues worldwide. The company provides BioGlue, a polymer consisting of bovine blood protein and an agent for cross-linking proteins for cardiac, vascular, neurologic, and pulmonary procedures; cardiac preservation services; PhotoFix, a bovine pericardial patch; and aortic arch stent grafts including E-vita Open Plus and E-vita Open Neo.

