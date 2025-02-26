Insider Selling: Artivion, Inc. (NYSE:AORT) SVP Sells 5,335 Shares of Stock

Artivion, Inc. (NYSE:AORT – Get Free Report) SVP Jean F. Holloway sold 5,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.31, for a total value of $145,698.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 149,799 shares in the company, valued at $4,091,010.69. This trade represents a 3.44 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Artivion Price Performance
AORT traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.34. 295,834 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 385,115. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,268.25 and a beta of 1.75. Artivion, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.38 and a 52-week high of $32.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.
Artivion (NYSE:AORT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.51). The business had revenue of $97.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.82 million. Artivion had a positive return on equity of 5.15% and a negative net margin of 0.22%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Artivion, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
AORT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Artivion from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Artivion from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Artivion in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Artivion from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.40.
About Artivion
Artivion, Inc manufactures, processes, and distributes medical devices and implantable human tissues worldwide. The company provides BioGlue, a polymer consisting of bovine blood protein and an agent for cross-linking proteins for cardiac, vascular, neurologic, and pulmonary procedures; cardiac preservation services; PhotoFix, a bovine pericardial patch; and aortic arch stent grafts including E-vita Open Plus and E-vita Open Neo.
