HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) Shares Bought by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,316 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in HealthEquity were worth $2,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in HealthEquity by 65.6% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 418.8% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HealthEquity during the third quarter worth $112,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in HealthEquity by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.55% of the company’s stock.

HealthEquity Stock Down 1.8 %

HQY opened at $107.45 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $104.31 and its 200-day moving average is $92.89. The company has a market capitalization of $9.31 billion, a PE ratio of 98.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.55. HealthEquity, Inc. has a one year low of $65.01 and a one year high of $115.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 3.20.

HealthEquity ( NASDAQ:HQY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 9th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.12). HealthEquity had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 8.41%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Stuart B. Parker sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.72, for a total transaction of $2,418,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,061 shares in the company, valued at $1,843,579.92. This represents a 56.74 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert W. Selander sold 5,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total value of $639,917.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 78,219 shares in the company, valued at $8,704,992.51. The trade was a 6.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 39,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,895,788. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

HQY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities lifted their price target on HealthEquity from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on HealthEquity in a report on Friday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on HealthEquity from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on HealthEquity from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.38.

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, receive personalized benefit information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

