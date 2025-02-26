First Majestic Silver Corp. (TSE:FR) Senior Officer Sells C$61,215.60 in Stock

First Majestic Silver Corp. (TSE:FR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AG) Senior Officer Gonzalo Ariel Mercado sold 7,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.11, for a total transaction of C$61,215.60.
First Majestic Silver Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.13, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$9.19. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.86 billion, a PE ratio of -44.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.33. First Majestic Silver Corp. has a 1 year low of C$5.67 and a 1 year high of C$11.58.
About First Majestic Silver
