Weil Company Inc. Has $369,000 Stock Position in Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC)

Weil Company Inc. cut its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC – Free Report) by 81.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,219 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,679 shares during the quarter. Weil Company Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure by 5.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,453,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,840,000 after acquiring an additional 673,427 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,109,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,423,000 after purchasing an additional 376,254 shares during the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure by 11,621.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 222,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,662,000 after purchasing an additional 220,581 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 933,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,364,000 after purchasing an additional 144,188 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in Brookfield Infrastructure by 234.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 198,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,622,000 after buying an additional 139,112 shares during the period. 70.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BIPC opened at $41.03 on Wednesday. Brookfield Infrastructure Co. has a 1-year low of $28.47 and a 1-year high of $45.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.49 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.42 and a 200-day moving average of $41.38.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is a boost from Brookfield Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Brookfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is presently 119.44%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom; and electricity transmission and distribution, as well as gas distribution in Australia.

