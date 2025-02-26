Sigma Planning Corp Has $917,000 Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR)

Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR – Free Report) by 11.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 47,087 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,996 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 33.8% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 165,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,263,000 after acquiring an additional 41,769 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 75.6% in the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 22,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 9,761 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 105,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,076,000 after purchasing an additional 9,876 shares during the last quarter. SFE Investment Counsel grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.5% during the third quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 172,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,410,000 after purchasing an additional 7,426 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Financial Advisory acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $266,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BSCR opened at $19.54 on Wednesday. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $19.01 and a 12-month high of $19.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.56.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.0658 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. The fund will unwind in December 2027 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

