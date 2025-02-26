Global X Interest Rate Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:RATE) Trading Down 1.1% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Global X Interest Rate Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:RATE – Get Free Report) dropped 1.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $19.38 and last traded at $19.44. Approximately 1,301 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 2,864 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.65.

Global X Interest Rate Hedge ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.28 and a 200-day moving average of $19.22.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global X Interest Rate Hedge ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Global X Interest Rate Hedge ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X Interest Rate Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:RATE – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 10,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 10.74% of Global X Interest Rate Hedge ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Global X Interest Rate Hedge ETF Company Profile

The Global X Interest Rate Hedge ETF (RATE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in spreads alternatives. The fund is an actively managed fund, using over-the-counter swaptions, which seeks to provide a hedge against sharp increases in long-term US interest rates. The fund is also expected to benefit during periods of market stress when interest rate volatility rises.

