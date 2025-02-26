Mizuho Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) Stock Price

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Free Report) had its price target cut by Mizuho from $31.00 to $29.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

BRX has been the subject of several other research reports. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised Brixmor Property Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, December 6th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Brixmor Property Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brixmor Property Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.71.

Get Brixmor Property Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Brixmor Property Group

Brixmor Property Group Stock Performance

NYSE:BRX opened at $27.52 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.90 and a 200 day moving average of $27.60. The company has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.79, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.58. Brixmor Property Group has a 1-year low of $20.80 and a 1-year high of $30.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.31. Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 26.40%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Brixmor Property Group will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brixmor Property Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 2nd will be issued a $0.2875 dividend. This is an increase from Brixmor Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.60%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 222.1% in the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 37,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,050,000 after buying an additional 26,000 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the third quarter worth about $776,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 3.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,959,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $138,185,000 after purchasing an additional 159,388 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 95.0% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 25,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $720,000 after buying an additional 12,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 147,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,108,000 after buying an additional 36,823 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Brixmor Property Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating a portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Brixmor Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brixmor Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.