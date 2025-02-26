Impact Investors Inc Takes Position in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Impact Investors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 6,518 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,392,000. Reinsurance Group of America makes up 1.1% of Impact Investors Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 112,901 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,297,000 after buying an additional 15,289 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 182,069 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,895,000 after purchasing an additional 29,352 shares during the period. Martin Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,788,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 89,837 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $19,232,000 after buying an additional 4,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 14,402 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,077,000 after buying an additional 2,768 shares during the period. 95.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on RGA. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $252.00 to $242.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $263.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $227.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $245.00 to $233.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $245.00 target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.62.

Reinsurance Group of America Stock Performance

Shares of Reinsurance Group of America stock opened at $199.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.16 billion, a PE ratio of 18.61 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $171.84 and a 52 week high of $233.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $214.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $216.35.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The insurance provider reported $4.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.22 by ($0.23). Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 3.24%. Equities analysts forecast that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 22.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Reinsurance Group of America Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.15%.

About Reinsurance Group of America

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

