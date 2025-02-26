Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) Shares Acquired by Rothschild Investment LLC

Rothschild Investment LLC lifted its position in shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Free Report) by 18.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,364 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in OSK. Parcion Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Oshkosh by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 40,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,864,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Oshkosh by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Oshkosh by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 12,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,706 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new position in shares of Oshkosh during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on OSK. Citigroup cut their price target on Oshkosh from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $122.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $113.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $109.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.23.

OSK stock opened at $102.92 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.94, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.16. Oshkosh Co. has a 52 week low of $89.08 and a 52 week high of $127.98.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.36. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 6.34%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Oshkosh Co. will post 10.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This is an increase from Oshkosh’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is 19.71%.

Oshkosh Corporation provides purpose-built vehicles and equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Access, Defense, and Vocational segment. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

