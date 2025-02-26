Latitude Group Holdings Limited (ASX:LFS) Plans $0.03 Final Dividend

Latitude Group Holdings Limited (ASX:LFS – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Monday, February 24th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share on Tuesday, April 22nd. This represents a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 20th.
Latitude Group Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.48, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.96.
Latitude Group Company Profile
