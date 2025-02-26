Latitude Group Holdings Limited (ASX:LFS) Plans $0.03 Final Dividend

Latitude Group Holdings Limited (ASX:LFS – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Monday, February 24th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share on Tuesday, April 22nd. This represents a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 20th.

Latitude Group Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.48, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.96.

Get Latitude Group alerts:

Latitude Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Latitude Group Holdings Limited operates in digital payments, instalments, and lending business in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Australian and New Zealand Pay, Australia and New Zealand Money, and Other. It provides various lending products comprising latitude loans, personal loans, motor loans, and credit cards.

Receive News & Ratings for Latitude Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Latitude Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.