ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C. Increases Stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 96,234 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,058 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 1.9% of ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 474.2% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,878 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 64,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,665,000 after buying an additional 4,049 shares during the last quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP now owns 265,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,174,000 after buying an additional 1,728 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Resource Group boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,486,000 after acquiring an additional 3,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 637,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,322,000 after acquiring an additional 19,370 shares during the last quarter.

SPEM stock opened at $39.79 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.44. The stock has a market cap of $10.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 0.66. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.00 and a fifty-two week high of $42.88.

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

