3,200 Shares in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Bought by Impact Investors Inc

Impact Investors Inc bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 3,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,704,000. Ameriprise Financial accounts for about 1.3% of Impact Investors Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Czech National Bank lifted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 21,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in Ameriprise Financial by 19.9% in the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 8,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,768,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 97.8% in the third quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 50,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,730,000 after acquiring an additional 24,968 shares during the last quarter. SpiderRock Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 136.3% in the 3rd quarter. SpiderRock Advisors LLC now owns 3,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aljian Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the third quarter valued at about $458,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Trading Down 1.7 %

NYSE:AMP opened at $521.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $385.74 and a one year high of $582.05. The company has a market cap of $50.16 billion, a PE ratio of 15.78, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $539.71 and a 200-day moving average of $513.01.

Ameriprise Financial Dividend Announcement

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $9.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.16 by $0.20. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 69.35% and a net margin of 19.70%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 38.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 10th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.91%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on AMP. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $560.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $625.00 target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $415.00 to $442.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $580.00 to $570.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $510.44.

Insider Transactions at Ameriprise Financial

In related news, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 4,636 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $539.07, for a total value of $2,499,128.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,901,249.59. The trade was a 39.05 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Francis Sharpe, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $523.12, for a total transaction of $523,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,231,200. This represents a 9.09 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,636 shares of company stock worth $6,263,989. 0.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

