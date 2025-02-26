Rothschild Investment LLC Has $197,000 Stock Holdings in Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL)

Rothschild Investment LLC cut its holdings in Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL – Free Report) by 29.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 24,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,085 shares during the quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC’s holdings in Bumble were worth $197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bumble in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Bumble during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in shares of Bumble during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Bumble during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Olympiad Research LP bought a new position in shares of Bumble during the 4th quarter worth approximately $129,000. 94.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bumble alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

BMBL has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Bumble from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Bumble from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Bumble from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Bumble from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Bumble from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.05.

Bumble Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Bumble stock opened at $5.50 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.38. Bumble Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.80 and a 1 year high of $13.36. The company has a market capitalization of $594.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09.

Bumble Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates apps, including Bumble, a dating app built with women at the center, where women make the first move; Badoo, the web and mobile free-to-use dating app; Official app where users connect their profile with that of their partner enabling a shared, linked product experience; Bumble BFF and Bumble Bizz Modes that have a format similar to the date mode requiring users to set up profiles and matching users through yes and no votes, similar to the dating platform; and Bumble for Friends, a friendship app where people in all stages of life can meet people nearby and create meaningful platonic connections, as well as Fruitz app is centered around encouraging honesty and transparency by sharing dating intentions from the first touch point.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bumble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bumble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.