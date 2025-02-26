Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co Acquires 99 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co raised its holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $2,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,843,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $783,812,000 after purchasing an additional 117,461 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 501.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 4,326,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $700,224,000 after purchasing an additional 3,607,802 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,950,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $700,486,000 after purchasing an additional 79,322 shares during the period. abrdn plc boosted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,955,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $315,999,000 after purchasing an additional 288,772 shares during the period. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 15,301.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,850,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $299,433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,838,278 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Digital Realty Trust

In other news, CFO Matt Mercier sold 2,518 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.40, for a total transaction of $471,873.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Digital Realty Trust Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE DLR opened at $158.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.07. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $135.54 and a 52-week high of $198.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $172.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $169.86. The stock has a market cap of $52.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.63.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $1.46. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 2.97%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DLR. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Citizens Jmp raised shares of Digital Realty Trust to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.95.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

