Rothschild Investment LLC Has $160,000 Position in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Rothschild Investment LLC lifted its stake in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 16.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,409 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vertiv by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Vertiv by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Vertiv by 61.3% during the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Bouvel Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vertiv by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 11,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VRT opened at $91.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $34.47 billion, a PE ratio of 71.76, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 1-year low of $62.40 and a 1-year high of $155.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $119.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.33.

Vertiv ( NYSE:VRT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.15. Vertiv had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 61.41%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VRT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Melius lowered shares of Vertiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Vertiv from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Fox Advisors initiated coverage on shares of Vertiv in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Vertiv from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Vertiv from $115.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.57.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

