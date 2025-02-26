Rothschild Investment LLC Has $302,000 Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Rothschild Investment LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 24.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,198 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,342 shares during the quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BND. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 44.1% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, YANKCOM Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

BND opened at $73.33 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $70.37 and a twelve month high of $75.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $72.10 and a 200-day moving average of $73.27.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a $0.2348 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.23.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

