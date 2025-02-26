The Descartes Systems Group (DSGX) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Free Report) (TSE:DSG) is projected to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, March 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.43 per share and revenue of $169.97 million for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Free Report) (TSE:DSG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 3rd. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.02). The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 21.80%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. On average, analysts expect The Descartes Systems Group to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of DSGX opened at $111.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.72. The Descartes Systems Group has a 1-year low of $84.83 and a 1-year high of $124.31. The stock has a market cap of $9.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.89 and a beta of 0.99.
The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management solutions worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, interoperable web and wireless logistics management solutions. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile, and telematics; transportation management; ecommerce, shipping, and fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; global trade intelligence; broker and forwarder enterprise systems; and B2B messaging and connectivity services.
