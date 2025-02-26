iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) Shares Purchased by Wealthspire Advisors LLC

Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Free Report) by 252.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,601 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $858,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 140.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 413,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,106,000 after acquiring an additional 241,586 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 19.1% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 67.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 2,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 46.0% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 77,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,945,000 after purchasing an additional 24,551 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

IYR stock opened at $97.71 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.69. The company has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.21 and a beta of 1.07. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.25 and a fifty-two week high of $104.04.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.