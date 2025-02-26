Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA Makes New $67,000 Investment in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new stake in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Nutrien by 331.0% during the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Asset Planning Inc acquired a new position in shares of Nutrien in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 96.7% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nutrien by 138.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Nutrien by 1,370.6% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494 shares during the last quarter. 63.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nutrien Price Performance

Nutrien stock opened at $53.60 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.66 and its 200 day moving average is $48.35. Nutrien Ltd. has a one year low of $43.69 and a one year high of $60.87. The firm has a market cap of $26.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Nutrien Cuts Dividend

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.09). Nutrien had a return on equity of 6.81% and a net margin of 2.62%. The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.09 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Nutrien Ltd. will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.545 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 159.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on NTR. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $56.00 target price (up from $55.00) on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Nutrien from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Nutrien from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Nutrien from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Nutrien from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nutrien has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.11.

About Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products.

