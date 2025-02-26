Atb Cap Markets Has Bearish Forecast for TSE:SES Q1 Earnings

Secure Energy Services Inc. (TSE:SES – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Atb Cap Markets reduced their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for Secure Energy Services in a research report issued on Sunday, February 23rd. Atb Cap Markets analyst N. Heywood now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.31 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.32. The consensus estimate for Secure Energy Services’ current full-year earnings is $0.77 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Secure Energy Services’ Q4 2025 earnings at $0.26 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on SES. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Secure Energy Services from C$14.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$17.00 price target on shares of Secure Energy Services and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Eight Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$20.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. ATB Capital upped their price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$16.00 to C$17.25 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$17.48.

Shares of TSE:SES opened at C$14.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.24, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$15.45 and a 200-day moving average price of C$14.45. Secure Energy Services has a 52-week low of C$10.57 and a 52-week high of C$17.13.

Secure Energy Services Inc engages in the waste management and energy infrastructure businesses primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments, Environmental Waste Management, Energy Infrastructure, and Oilfield Services. The Environmental Waste Management segment includes a network of waste processing facilities, produced water pipelines, industrial landfills, waste transfer, and metal recycling facilities.

