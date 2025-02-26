Evertz Technologies (OTCMKTS:EVTZF) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of Evertz Technologies Limited (OTCMKTS:EVTZF – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $8.84 and traded as low as $8.25. Evertz Technologies shares last traded at $8.25, with a volume of 1,013 shares traded.

Evertz Technologies Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.84.

Evertz Technologies Company Profile

Evertz Technologies Limited engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of video and audio infrastructure solutions for the production, post-production, broadcast, and telecommunications markets in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contribution and distribution encoder, decoder, receiver, and processing products; and control panels, intelligent operations and controls, big data analytics, and network management systems, as well as orchestration, monitoring, and analytics solutions.

