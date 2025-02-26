WealthShield Partners LLC Invests $76,000 in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:EELV)

WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:EELV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EELV. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 37.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 3,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $326,000. Caprock Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $405,000. Fermata Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 102.9% in the 4th quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 22,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 11,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $545,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA EELV opened at $24.61 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF has a 52 week low of $23.06 and a 52 week high of $26.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.89 and its 200 day moving average is $24.69. The company has a market cap of $396.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 0.63.

About Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF

The Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (EELV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of emerging markets firms. EELV was launched on Jan 13, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.

