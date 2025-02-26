WealthShield Partners LLC Makes New $203,000 Investment in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 3,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust purchased a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 221.5% in the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 2,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter.
ARK Innovation ETF Trading Down 5.2 %
NYSEARCA ARKK opened at $56.00 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.61. The stock has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.93 and a beta of 1.76. ARK Innovation ETF has a 12-month low of $36.85 and a 12-month high of $68.43.
ARK Innovation ETF Company Profile
The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than ARK Innovation ETF
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- Nebius Slides Post-Earnings: A Long-Term Buy Opportunity?
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- NVIDIA Stock: A Market Barometer in Tech’s Turbulent Times
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- Palantir Stock Nears Bear Market Territory – Why and What’s Next?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARKK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for ARK Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.