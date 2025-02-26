WealthShield Partners LLC Makes New $203,000 Investment in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 3,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust purchased a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 221.5% in the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 2,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA ARKK opened at $56.00 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.61. The stock has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.93 and a beta of 1.76. ARK Innovation ETF has a 12-month low of $36.85 and a 12-month high of $68.43.

ARK Innovation ETF Company Profile

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

