WealthShield Partners LLC Takes Position in The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust (NYSE:GGZ)

WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new stake in The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust (NYSE:GGZ – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 29,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 2,399 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $260,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust by 1,141.0% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 26,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 24,360 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its position in The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust by 1.6% during the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 75,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,000 after buying an additional 1,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 91,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after buying an additional 4,407 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Mario J. Gabelli acquired 6,300 shares of The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.66 per share, for a total transaction of $73,458.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 45,586 shares in the company, valued at $531,532.76. This represents a 16.04 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust Trading Down 0.0 %

The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust Dividend Announcement

Shares of The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust stock opened at $12.34 on Wednesday. The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust has a one year low of $11.02 and a one year high of $13.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.27.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 24th. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.19%.

The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust Company Profile

The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

