Sylvania Platinum (LON:SLP) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Sylvania Platinum Limited (LON:SLP – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 47.25 ($0.60) and traded as low as GBX 46 ($0.58). Sylvania Platinum shares last traded at GBX 48 ($0.61), with a volume of 530,722 shares trading hands.

Sylvania Platinum Trading Down 1.9 %

The company has a current ratio of 9.94, a quick ratio of 15.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 44.05 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 47.25. The company has a market cap of £148.78 million, a P/E ratio of 21.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.05 and a beta of 0.38.

Get Sylvania Platinum alerts:

Sylvania Platinum (LON:SLP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported GBX 2.73 ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. Sylvania Platinum had a return on equity of 2.82% and a net margin of 8.55%. On average, analysts predict that Sylvania Platinum Limited will post 3.8694929 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sylvania Platinum Company Profile

Sylvania Platinum is a rapidly expanding low-cost PGMs producer listed on the London Stock Exchange’s Alternative Investment Market (AIM: SLP).

Sylvania is a mid-tier, lower unit cost Platinum Group Metal (PGM)minerals reprocessing and development Company. Our operational arm, Sylvania Dump Operations (SDO), has six chrome beneficiation and PGM processing plants in the Eastern and Western limb of the Bushveld Igneous Complex (BIC).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sylvania Platinum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sylvania Platinum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.