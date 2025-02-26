WealthShield Partners LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF)

WealthShield Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Free Report) by 28.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,697 shares of the company’s stock after selling 664 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF were worth $70,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DFCF. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF in the third quarter worth about $64,000. Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $214,000. FMB Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF in the third quarter worth about $242,000. Finally, Keystone Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $244,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFCF opened at $42.07 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.38 and a 200 day moving average of $42.15. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF has a 12 month low of $40.70 and a 12 month high of $43.58.

The Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (DFCF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation from a broad, actively managed portfolio of global investment-grade fixed income securities. DFCF was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

