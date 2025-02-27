Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 5.940-6.340 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 5.680. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Edison International Stock Performance

EIX stock traded down $1.19 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $51.43. The stock had a trading volume of 4,437,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,346,396. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.90. Edison International has a 52 week low of $49.06 and a 52 week high of $88.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.03). Edison International had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 13.17%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Edison International Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 7th were issued a $0.8275 dividend. This represents a $3.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.44%. This is a boost from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 7th. Edison International’s payout ratio is currently 97.07%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EIX. Guggenheim cut Edison International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Edison International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Edison International in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Edison International from $76.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Edison International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Edison International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.11.

About Edison International

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and distribution of electric power. The company supplies and delivers electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors.

Featured Articles

