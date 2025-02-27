Vistra (NYSE:VST) Trading Down 7% – Here’s What Happened

Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $134.61 and last traded at $137.76. 6,420,495 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 29% from the average session volume of 9,037,406 shares. The stock had previously closed at $148.19.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on Vistra in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $202.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Vistra from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Vistra from $135.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Vistra from $151.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Vistra in a report on Monday, January 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $206.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Vistra has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.64.

The stock has a market capitalization of $44.18 billion, a PE ratio of 24.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $160.40 and its 200 day moving average is $133.70.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 20th will be paid a $0.2235 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 20th. This is an increase from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is 16.42%.

Vistra declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 7th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Vistra news, Director Scott B. Helm sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.77, for a total value of $2,795,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 343,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,990,029.50. The trade was a 5.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vistra by 56.5% during the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vistra by 616.0% in the fourth quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in Vistra in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in Vistra in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA bought a new position in Vistra in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. 90.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

