Toy Stocks To Consider – February 27th

Walmart, Costco Wholesale, Target, TKO Group, and Kroger are the five Toy stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Toy stocks are securities in companies that are often seen as lighthearted or speculative investments, usually attracting traders who seek short-term gains rather than long-term fundamentals. These stocks tend to be highly volatile with low liquidity, and they may be influenced more by market sentiment and trends than by traditional financial metrics. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Toy stocks within the last several days.

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Shares of WMT traded up $1.24 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $97.44. The stock had a trading volume of 8,860,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,424,494. Walmart has a 12 month low of $58.20 and a 12 month high of $105.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $782.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.55.

Costco Wholesale (COST)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Shares of COST traded down $1.56 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1,030.41. The stock had a trading volume of 616,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,863,297. Costco Wholesale has a 12 month low of $697.27 and a 12 month high of $1,078.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $979.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $935.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $457.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.60, a P/E/G ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.84.

Target (TGT)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Shares of TGT traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $124.27. The stock had a trading volume of 3,256,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,279,354. The company has a market capitalization of $56.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.56. Target has a 12 month low of $120.21 and a 12 month high of $181.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

TKO Group (TKO)

TKO Group Holdings, Inc. operates as a sports and entertainment company. The company produces and licenses live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form content, reality series, and other filmed entertainment on digital and linear channels and via pay-per-view. It is involved in the merchandising of video games, apparel, equipment, trading cards, memorabilia, digital goods, and toys, as well as sale of travel packages and tickets.

NYSE TKO traded down $11.35 on Thursday, reaching $148.20. The company had a trading volume of 2,304,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,143,896. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -353.44 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $153.00 and its 200 day moving average is $134.78. TKO Group has a 52-week low of $78.69 and a 52-week high of $179.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Kroger (KR)

The Kroger Co. operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

NYSE KR traded up $0.38 on Thursday, reaching $64.18. The company had a trading volume of 2,578,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,197,623. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is $61.96 and its 200 day moving average is $58.45. Kroger has a 52-week low of $48.21 and a 52-week high of $66.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

