Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) Short Interest Update

Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decline of 89.4% from the January 31st total of 18,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Commerzbank

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Commerzbank stock. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY – Free Report) by 5,506.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,817 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Commerzbank were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Commerzbank Stock Down 0.1 %

CRZBY traded down $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $21.38. 11,711 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,479. Commerzbank has a 12-month low of $11.55 and a 12-month high of $21.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.32 and a 200-day moving average of $17.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.33 billion, a PE ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 0.95.

About Commerzbank

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market products and services to private and small business customers, corporate, financial service providers, and institutional clients in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients.

