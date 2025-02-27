Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) Downgraded by Citizens Jmp to “Market Perform”

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Citizens Jmp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Teleflex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $227.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Teleflex from $275.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on Teleflex from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Teleflex currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.00.

Shares of Teleflex stock traded down $38.64 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $138.99. 3,336,240 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 612,579. The company has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.16. Teleflex has a fifty-two week low of $135.95 and a fifty-two week high of $249.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $177.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $206.17.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The medical technology company reported $3.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.86 by $0.03. Teleflex had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 14.19%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Teleflex will post 13.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Teleflex during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Teleflex by 190.6% in the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 154 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Teleflex during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. True Wealth Design LLC raised its holdings in Teleflex by 16,600.0% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 167 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in Teleflex during the third quarter worth $54,000. 95.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. The company provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

