Geberit AG (OTCMKTS:GBERY) Short Interest Update

Geberit AG (OTCMKTS:GBERY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, an increase of 625.0% from the January 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Geberit Stock Up 1.8 %

GBERY stock traded up $1.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $59.55. 9,205 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,495. The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.72. Geberit has a 52 week low of $52.36 and a 52 week high of $66.52.

Get Geberit alerts:

Geberit Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Geberit AG develops, produces, and distributes sanitary products and systems for the residential and commercial construction industry in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers installation and flushing systems, such as installation technology and flushing systems for toilets, including cisterns and fittings; and piping systems consisting of building drainage and supply systems, as well as piping technology for use in buildings for drinking water, heating, gas, and other media.

Receive News & Ratings for Geberit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Geberit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.