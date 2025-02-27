Geberit AG (OTCMKTS:GBERY) Short Interest Update

Geberit AG (OTCMKTS:GBERY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, an increase of 625.0% from the January 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Geberit Stock Up 1.8 %
GBERY stock traded up $1.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $59.55. 9,205 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,495. The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.72. Geberit has a 52 week low of $52.36 and a 52 week high of $66.52.
Geberit Company Profile
