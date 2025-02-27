easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) Short Interest Down 84.9% in February

easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:ESYJY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a decrease of 84.9% from the January 31st total of 24,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

easyJet Stock Performance

OTCMKTS ESYJY traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $6.10. The company had a trading volume of 5,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,968. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.56. easyJet has a fifty-two week low of $5.22 and a fifty-two week high of $7.73.

easyJet Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.1549 per share. This is a positive change from easyJet’s previous dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. easyJet’s payout ratio is currently 38.46%.

easyJet Company Profile

easyJet plc operates as a low-cost airline carrier in Europe. The company engages in the provision of holiday packages; aircraft trading and leasing activities; development of building projects; financing and insurance business; and tour operator activities. easyJet plc was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Luton, the United Kingdom.

