Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) Updates Q1 2025 Earnings Guidance

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.440-0.470 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.400. The company issued revenue guidance of $300.0 million-$318.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $280.5 million. Progyny also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 1.520-1.620 EPS.

Progyny Stock Performance

PGNY stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $22.88. 2,306,329 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,776,190. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.65. Progyny has a 12 month low of $13.39 and a 12 month high of $38.98.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on PGNY. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective (down previously from $26.00) on shares of Progyny in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Bank of America upped their target price on Progyny from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Progyny from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Progyny from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Progyny from $30.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Progyny presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.83.

Insider Transactions at Progyny

In other Progyny news, CEO Peter Anevski acquired 209,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.48 per share, for a total transaction of $3,033,560.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 441,463 shares in the company, valued at $6,392,384.24. The trade was a 90.32 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman David J. Schlanger purchased 150,000 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.68 per share, with a total value of $2,202,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 228,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,350,988.92. The trade was a 191.65 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

About Progyny

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

