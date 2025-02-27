ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) Trading Down 2.4% – Should You Sell?

ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) shares were down 2.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $727.63 and last traded at $729.10. Approximately 582,977 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 1,741,254 shares. The stock had previously closed at $746.93.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ASML has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on ASML from $1,148.00 to $1,100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of ASML from $815.00 to $767.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of ASML from $790.00 to $860.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $858.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ASML has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $937.00.

ASML Stock Down 6.6 %

The company has a market cap of $274.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $733.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $756.28.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $7.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.67 by ($0.37). ASML had a return on equity of 47.73% and a net margin of 26.78%. As a group, equities analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 25.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ASML Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $1.5855 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 11th. This is a boost from ASML’s previous dividend of $1.08. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.35%.

Institutional Trading of ASML

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASML. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV grew its position in ASML by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 3,340 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,315,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ASML in the 4th quarter worth $191,000. LM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ASML by 270.9% in the fourth quarter. LM Advisors LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $751,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the period. Infinitum Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in ASML during the fourth quarter valued at $6,931,000. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in ASML in the fourth quarter valued at about $320,000. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ASML

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

See Also

