Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.16 EPS

Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.16, Zacks reports. Frontdoor had a net margin of 12.87% and a return on equity of 132.99%. Frontdoor updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS and its Q1 2025 guidance to EPS.

Frontdoor Trading Down 19.4 %

FTDR stock traded down $11.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $46.09. 2,247,802 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 676,060. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. Frontdoor has a 52-week low of $29.41 and a 52-week high of $63.49. The company has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $57.64 and its 200-day moving average is $53.73.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FTDR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Frontdoor from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Frontdoor from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.75.

Insider Transactions at Frontdoor

In other Frontdoor news, SVP Kathryn M. Collins sold 25,784 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.06, for a total transaction of $1,497,019.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,429 shares in the company, valued at $547,447.74. This trade represents a 73.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Evan Iverson sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.84, for a total transaction of $941,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 4,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $291,552.20. The trade was a 76.35 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Frontdoor Company Profile

Frontdoor, Inc provides home warranties in the United States in the United States. Its customizable home warranties help customers protect and maintain their homes from costly and unplanned breakdowns of essential home systems and appliances. The company’s home warranty customers subscribe to an annual service plan agreement that covers the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 20 home systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

