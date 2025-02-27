London Stock Exchange Group (LON:LSEG) Announces Earnings Results

London Stock Exchange Group (LON:LSEG – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported GBX 363.50 ($4.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. London Stock Exchange Group had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 2.92%.

LON:LSEG traded up GBX 671.26 ($8.51) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting £117.71 ($149.29). 1,501,704 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,019,023. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is £116.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is £109.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.39, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of £62.31 billion, a PE ratio of 92.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.41. London Stock Exchange Group has a 1 year low of GBX 8,648.31 ($109.68) and a 1 year high of £121.85 ($154.53).

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of London Stock Exchange Group from £116 ($147.11) to £125 ($158.53) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th.

LSEG is a leading global financial markets infrastructure and data provider that operates connected businesses to serve customers across the entire financial markets value chain.

With capabilities in data, indices and analytics, capital formation, trade execution, clearing and risk management, we operate at the heart of the world’s financial ecosystem and enable the sustainable growth and stability of our customers and their communities.

Together, our five business divisions – Data and Analytics, FTSE Russell, Risk Intelligence, Capital Markets and Post Trade – offer customers seamless access to global financial markets, across the trading lifecycle.

LSEG is headquartered in London and has a major presence throughout Europe, the Americas, Asia Pacific and emerging markets.

