iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Sees Large Volume Increase – Here’s What Happened

Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 10,262,744 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 312% from the previous session’s volume of 2,488,700 shares.The stock last traded at $93.67 and had previously closed at $93.80.

iShares MBS ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $91.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.41.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

iShares MBS ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a $0.3414 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This is a boost from iShares MBS ETF’s previous dividend of $0.29.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MBS ETF

About iShares MBS ETF

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Yoffe Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 4th quarter worth $225,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $317,000. Armis Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $846,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 35,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,258,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $412,000. Institutional investors own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.