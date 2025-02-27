iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Sees Large Volume Increase – Here’s What Happened

Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 10,262,744 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 312% from the previous session’s volume of 2,488,700 shares.The stock last traded at $93.67 and had previously closed at $93.80.
iShares MBS ETF Trading Down 0.1 %
The company has a fifty day moving average price of $91.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.41.
iShares MBS ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a $0.3414 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This is a boost from iShares MBS ETF’s previous dividend of $0.29.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MBS ETF
About iShares MBS ETF
iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than iShares MBS ETF
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- Volatility Is Back: 3 Stocks To Cushion the S&P 500’s Swings
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- 2 Catalysts That Could Push NVIDIA Stock Up 30% This Year
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- Do GM Stock Buybacks Make the Stock Buyable For Investors?
Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.