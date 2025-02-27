Mercialys SA (OTCMKTS:MEIYF) Short Interest Update

Mercialys SA (OTCMKTS:MEIYF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a drop of 94.3% from the January 31st total of 81,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Mercialys Stock Performance

MEIYF stock remained flat at $10.26 during trading on Thursday. Mercialys has a 52-week low of $10.26 and a 52-week high of $11.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.08.

About Mercialys

Mercialys is one of France's leading real estate companies. It is specialized in the holding, management and transformation of retail spaces, anticipating consumer trends, on its own behalf and for third parties. At December 31, 2023, Mercialys had a real estate portfolio valued at Euro 2.9 billion (including transfer taxes).

