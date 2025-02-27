Workiva (NYSE:WK) Releases Q1 2025 Earnings Guidance

Workiva (NYSE:WK – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.070-0.070 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.270. The company issued revenue guidance of $203.0 million-$205.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $203.4 million. Workiva also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 1.020-1.090 EPS.

Shares of Workiva stock traded down $1.45 on Thursday, reaching $87.87. 842,474 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 686,273. Workiva has a 1-year low of $65.47 and a 1-year high of $116.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $102.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.85. The company has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -95.51 and a beta of 1.06.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WK. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Workiva from $120.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James raised shares of Workiva from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Workiva from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Workiva from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Workiva from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.57.

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based reporting solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Workiva platform, a multi-tenant cloud software that provides data linking capabilities; audit trail services; administrators access management; and allows customers to connect data from multiple enterprise resource planning, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

