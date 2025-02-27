CanAsia Energy (CVE:CEC) Hits New 12-Month Low – Here’s Why

CanAsia Energy Corp. (CVE:CEC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08, with a volume of 22000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.
CanAsia Energy Trading Down 6.3 %
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.76, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.01.
About CanAsia Energy
CanAsia Energy Corp. operates as a junior oil and gas oil company. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Calgary, Canada.
