Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.28 EPS

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.28), Zacks reports. Progyny had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 11.36%. Progyny updated its Q1 2025 guidance to 0.440-0.470 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance to 1.520-1.620 EPS.

Progyny Stock Performance

NASDAQ PGNY traded down $0.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $22.88. 2,448,924 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,795,813. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.34. Progyny has a 1-year low of $13.39 and a 1-year high of $38.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.65.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on PGNY shares. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective (down previously from $26.00) on shares of Progyny in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Progyny from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Progyny from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Progyny from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Progyny from $30.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.83.

Insider Transactions at Progyny

In other Progyny news, Chairman David J. Schlanger purchased 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.68 per share, for a total transaction of $2,202,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 228,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,350,988.92. The trade was a 191.65 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter Anevski bought 209,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.48 per share, for a total transaction of $3,033,560.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 441,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,392,384.24. This trade represents a 90.32 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 12.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Progyny

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

