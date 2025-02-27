HP (NYSE:HPQ) Updates Q2 2025 Earnings Guidance

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.750-0.850 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.850. The company issued revenue guidance of -. HP also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 3.450-3.750 EPS.

HP Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of HPQ stock traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $33.15. 10,339,740 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,051,029. HP has a 52 week low of $27.42 and a 52 week high of $39.79. The company has a market capitalization of $31.08 billion, a PE ratio of 11.80, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.87.

Get HP alerts:

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The computer maker reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.74. HP had a net margin of 5.18% and a negative return on equity of 253.39%. On average, research analysts forecast that HP will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

HP Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.2894 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. HP’s payout ratio is presently 40.93%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HPQ. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of HP from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of HP from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on HP from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of HP from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of HP from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.68.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on HPQ

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Stephanie Liebman sold 11,000 shares of HP stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total transaction of $357,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,277 shares in the company, valued at $204,002.50. This trade represents a 63.67 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Alex Cho sold 10,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.32, for a total transaction of $353,427.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,219,680.32. This trade represents a 13.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 273,035 shares of company stock worth $9,670,068. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About HP

(Get Free Report)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.